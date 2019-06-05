Man Dies of Gunshot Wound After Being Dropped Off at Anza Fire Station

A man suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off at the Riverside County Fire Department station in Anza, where he was pronounced dead, and investigators Wednesday were trying to piece together what happened.

The man, who was not immediately identified, was brought to the station in the 56500 block of Highway 371 about 11:40 p.m. Tuesday, according to Riverside County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Robyn Flores.

Personnel at the station pronounced the man dead before sheriff’s deputies arrived, she said.

The station was taped off while detectives were at the scene this morning investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.