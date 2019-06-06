Coachella Valley Police Scanners to Stay Silent

Coachella Valley media will continue to deal with silent police scanners as police agencies voted on the right of access Thursday afternoon.

Police agencies voted on the publics right to use Eastern Riverside County Interoperable Communications Agency (ERICA), which ended in a split decision. The agencies include Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Desert Hot Springs, Indio, and Beaumont.

While Indio and and Desert Hot Springs voted to restore access, Cathedral City and Beaumont remained opposed, and Palm Springs decided to wait on their vote.

ERICA was cut off in December of 2018.