Cool Centers open throughout Riverside County; offer escape from extreme heat

Cool Centers officially opened June 1 in locations throughout Riverside County, offering residents and visitors an escape from excessive heat when summer temperatures begin to climb.

Approximately 50 cool centers will be open to the public at no cost. The centers will be available through Oct. 15 as temperatures warrant.

“Cool centers make it possible for residents to escape extreme heat and high temperatures during the summer months, offering safety and comfort for residents and visitors throughout Riverside County,” said Kim Saruwatari, Riverside University Health System – Public Health director.

High temperatures can be hazardous for many people, especially for the elderly and those with medical conditions. Heat-related injuries such as heatstroke, an illness that occurs when the body can no longer regulate its temperature, can strike fast and pose life-threatening consequences.

The cool centers are coordinated by the Community Action Partnership of Riverside County, in conjunction with Riverside University Health System – Public Health, and are located in local libraries, senior and community centers. Light refreshments and water will be available at some locations. For a list of cooling center locations, visit www.capriverside.org.