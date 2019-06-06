Iconic Plaza Theatre Gets Big Donation to Bring it Back to its Glory Days

There’s an effort underway to bring back the iconic Plaza Theatre that has sat empty for years.

“This is the last gem in our crown that hasn’t been restored, that hasn’t gotten the love and respect that it needs,” said J.R. Roberts, Palm Springs councilman who also serves as the Plaza Theatre Restoration Project co-chair.

But that all changed on Thursday morning.

“I’ve got great news as I‘ve always expected this huge community support for this, people care about their community in Palm Springs,” continued Roberts in front of a crowd gathered in front of the historic theatre.

Then Roberts announced the good news, the Plaza Theatre Restoration Project got a generous donation from a non profit that shares in its vision, the Palm Springs Preservation Foundation, “A great organization has stepped up right at the onset to bring us a check for $50 thousand dollars to kick off our fundraising campaign.”

Gary Johns, president of the Palm Springs Preservation Foundation said it’s the largest donation the foundation has ever granted, “The Preservation Foundation feels funding the restoration of the theatre makes a tangible statement about our belief that historic preservation is powering the city’s future.”

This may be a small step towards the $12 million needed for the project, but it’s all heart.

“It’s just a great day because the last great gem in the crown of Palm Springs that needs to be polished and brought to life, it’s going to happen,” said Roberts.