Indio High Briefly Locked Down Due To False Report Of Student With Gun

Indio High School was briefly locked down Wednesday afternoon due to a report of a student with a gun that turned out to be false.

The lockdown at the Avenue 42 campus lasted about five minutes just before school let out at 2:45 p.m., Indio Police Department spokesman Ben Guitron told City News Service.

Students in a classroom overheard another group of teenagers discussing guns in a “war video game,” and, unaware the conversation wasn’t about a real situation, alerted their teacher, Guitron said.

The teacher contacted school administrators and the school briefly was placed on lockdown. Students were dismissed on time once it was determined there was no active threat.

Guitron said while no one was ever in any danger, school staff handled the situation exactly as they were supposed to.

“We need to encourage and thank the students who thought there was something wrong and brought it to their teacher’s attention,” he said.