No TV Needed: ‘I Love Lucy’ Gets Its Cinematic Due

Back in the day, a few decades ago, there was a more definitive line between actors known for their work on the small screen and those stars dominating the cinema.

Now? That’s not really the case, but finding a favorite performer from the television scene of yore on the big screen can still be a treat.

And if it is Lucille Ball? On the gifted comedian’s birthday, no less? And five incredibly famous “I Love Lucy” episodes, too, playing in color while play large?

Call this a treat, one that’s as delicious as a chocolate-flavored bon bon.

Indeed, that was a reference to one of Ms. Ball’s most famous moments, but there are plenty from the iconic “I Love Lucy” run. And they’ll be on several local screens, via a special Fathom Events happening on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

Which is, yes, the birthday of Lucille Ball.

“I Love Lucy: A Colorized Celebration” is a one-night-only event, and tickets go on sale via the Fathom Events web on Friday morning, June 7.

Prepare to see some of the celebrated episodes long associated with our televisions projected, movie-style, in colorful fashion, including the candy factory bit (from “Job Switching”), “L.A. at Last!” (oh swoon, that’s the William Holden episode), and “Lucy Does a TV Commercial” (she has to take the spirited Vitameatavegamin, to uproarious results).

The featurette “Redhead Tales” will also be screened. And those in attendance will go home with a mini poster, too.

A fuller collection of colorized episodes is set to be released on DVD by CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment on Aug. 13.

But if you’d like the rare pleasure of enjoying one of television’s biggest icons on the big screen, at least for a laugh-filled night?

Find a nearby theater showing “I Love Lucy: A Colorized Celebration,” then purchase your ticket to the Aug. 6 event.