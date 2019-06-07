It’s Official. United Airlines and USC Agree on LA Coliseum Naming Deal

United Airlines and the University of Southern California have reached a new naming rights agreement for Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to resolve criticism that putting a corporate name on the stadium disrespects its role as a World War I monument.

The pact announced Friday by the company and the school names the playing field, not the stadium.

Starting in August, it will be known as United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The original agreement would have renamed the stadium United Airlines Memorial Coliseum, helping to fund a $315 million renovation of the nearly century-old facility, the home of USC Trojans football.

The first deal was reportedly valued at $69 million and would have run for 16 years.

The new agreement runs 10 years. Its terms were not released.