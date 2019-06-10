Shooting Victim Who Died at Anza Firehouse Identified

A man who was fatally shot but managed to reach a Riverside County fire station before he died was identified Monday as a 61-year-old Anza resident, while the two men accused of killing him remain jailed.

Khamsene Singnolay died last Tuesday night in the firehouse at 56560 Highway 371 in Anza, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Sgt. Rick Espinoza said Singnolay arrived at Station No. 29 just before midnight with a gunshot to the upper body, and firefighters initiated life-saving treatment, but he died before an ambulance could get there.

In the ensuing investigation, detectives determined that the shooting had occurred during an unspecified confrontation in the area of Bautista Canyon and Trip Flats roads, Espinoza said.

He said two suspects were identified after evidence was gathered and witnesses were interviewed.

Maxwell Hakole Reynolds, 28, of Anza, was arrested Friday on suspicion of murder and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside, where he’s being held in lieu of $1 million bail.

The following day, 27-year-old Brandon Noll Pollard (photoed above) of Escondido was arrested on suspicion of murder and parole violations. He’s being held without bail at the same jail.

A possible motive for the attack was not disclosed.

The District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the sheriff’s case to determine whether charges should be filed against the pair.