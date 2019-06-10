Temperatures to Spike in Coachella Valley This Week

The hottest weather so far this year is predicted to take hold in the Coachella Valley this week, according to the National Weather Service.

A high pressure system will bring triple digit temperatures to the Coachella Valley and the San Diego County deserts between Monday and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The area is likely to see the highest temperatures on Tuesday. Palm Springs is expected to reach 108 degrees that day, and Thermal is expected to see 107 degrees.

Borrego Springs in San Diego County is predicted to reach 110 degrees on Tuesday.

An excessive heat warning is set to go into effect Tuesday morning, which warns of temperatures as high as 114 degrees in the Coachella Valley.

Temperatures in the 100s are typical for the desert region in June, but recent cooler-than-normal weather means people may not be accustomed to the heat, forecasters said. Residents are cautioned to stay hydrated, stay indoors if possible and check on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should not be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances, according to the NWS.

The heat warning is slated to expire Wednesday night.

This week’s heat wave arrives in the wake of record-breaking Sunday temperatures in the region. Riverside beat a 25-year record for June 9 with 104 degrees, while Ramona set a June 9 record of 102 degrees, and El Cajon reached 94 degrees, the NWS reported.