Tyson Foods recalls more than 190K pounds of chicken products

Tyson Foods is recalling more than 190,000 ready-to-eat chicken fritters because some may contain hard plastic, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

According to a news release, health officials received three consumer complaints from schools of foreign material in the breaded chicken fritter product. The chicken had been distributed to institutions, including schools.

The 8.2-pound bags of fully cooked, whole grain golden crispy chicken chunk fritters were produced on Feb. 28 and came in 32.81-pound cases. They have the establishment number P-1325 inside the USDA mark of inspection.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the chicken. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in food service freezers. Food service locations that have purchased these products are urged not to serve them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.