Watch actress Ali Stroker’s inspiring Tony Award acceptance speech from wheelchair

Broadway actress Ali Stroker made history by becoming the first actor in a wheelchair to win theater’s biggest honor.

Stroker, who starred as Ado Annie in the Broadway revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Oklahoma!,” won a Tony Award for best featured actress in a musical. Stroker dedicated her award to children with disabilities.

“This award is for every kid who is watching tonight who has a disability, who has a limitation or a challenge, who has been waiting to see themselves represented in this arena,” Stroker said in her acceptance speech. “You are!”

Stroker lost her ability to walk as a young child from a car accident. She first performed on Broadway in a 2015 revival of “Spring Awakening,” and was the first person in a wheelchair to be nominated for a Tony.

In her speech, Stroker also thanked her friends, family, and team.

They have “have held my hands and pulled me around New York City for years,” she said.

“Hadestown” was another big winner at the 73rd annual Tony Awards ceremony at Radio City Music Hall in New York. The play won eight awards.