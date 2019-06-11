Man Arrested in Off-Duty LA County Deputy Shooting at Restaurant, Sources Say

The man suspected of shooting an off duty Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy at a fast food restaurant in Alhambra confessed to his father, who in turn notified police, several law enforcement sources told NBC News Tuesday.

The person arrested, who’s name has not yet been made public, was taken into custody in Long Beach after a brief car chase, the sources said. The gun that was believed to be used in the shooting Monday afternoon was found.

While initial reports from the scene suggested the killing may have happened during an attempted robbery, the arrest has led investigators to consider alternate theories for the motive.

LA County Sheriff’s detectives were also investigating whether or not the same man was involved in other acts of violence leading up to the restaurant shooting.

The 13-year veteran of the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department was out of uniform and off-duty at the time of the shooting, which occurred at around 5:45 p.m. in the 2500 block of West Valley Boulevard at a Jack in the Box restaurant in Alhambra, officials from the LASD said at a news conference Monday night.

On Tuesday, rewards totaling $100,000 for information in the case were approved by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.

The shooting was caught on video, and the victim was inside the restaurant waiting for food, said Capt. Kurt Wegener of the LA County Sheriff’s Department. The shooter entered the restaurant and shot the deputy in the head and walked out, with no one inside the restaurant intervening before the man exited the Jack in the Box, Wegener said.

The shooter was described as a man in his 20s, 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-11, wearing a light colored fedora hat, black sunglasses, a short sleeved burgundy color shirt, slim fit jeans and grey shoes with white bottoms, Wegener said.

Authorities said that they believe the man had changed clothes at a residence nearby and was dressed in all black. The shooter was last seen in the same vehicle that he used when fleeing the restaurant, officials said.

The shooter was last seen driving northbound on Fremont Avenue in a 2006 white Kia Sportage SUV with paper plates, authorities said. The following images taken from surveillance video was provided by law enforcement:

#LASD Homicide Detectives Need Your Help Identifying & Locating Attempted Murder Suspect – https://t.co/d3Mdsy2rae pic.twitter.com/Qw65f29hwN — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) June 11, 2019

The wounded deputy was taken to an area hospital and was in critical condition, Wegener said.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you wish to remain anonymous, call “LA Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477) or using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.