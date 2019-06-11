Riverside Gas Prices Drop For 22nd Consecutive Day

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped Tuesday for the 22nd consecutive day and 35th time in the last 36 days, decreasing six-tenths of a cent to $3.785, its lowest amount since April 7.

The average price has dropped 27.2 cents over the past 36 days, including eight-tenths of a cent on Monday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 7.1 cents less than one week ago and 23.9 cents lower than one month ago, but 9.3 cents higher than one year ago.