Excessive Heat Warning Issued For Coachella Valley

Desert areas of Riverside County will be under an excessive heat warning Tuesday and Wednesday, while the Riverside metropolitan area is expected to see highs in the triple digits Tuesday.

The National Weather Service issued the warning, which will be in effect from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Coachella Valley, along with the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning, Imperial County and eastern San Diego County.

The agency also issued a heat advisory for the Riverside metropolitan area, including Temecula and Hemet, which will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Daytime temperatures are expected to reach between 110 and 115 degrees in the Coachella Valley, and lows were predicted to be near 80 degrees.

Temperatures in Beaumont could reach up to 101 degrees Tuesday before cooling slightly to 95 degrees Wednesday.

Even outside the desert, the weather will still be hot. Temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90s were forecast for the Temecula Valley, while Riverside was expected to see 105 degrees and Hemet could reach as high as 106 degrees.

Forecasters warned that prolonged exposure to the hot temperatures could lead to heat stroke, and advised people to drink plenty of water, stay in air conditioning as much as possible and check on relatives and neighbors. Children, seniors and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances, the NWS said.

Temperatures will drop slightly by the end of the week, into the low 100s in the desert and into the 80s in the Inland Empire, the NWS said.