Watch: ‘Frozen 2’ Official Trailer Released, Previewing New Journey

Disney released its official “Frozen 2” trailer Tuesday showing Elsa setting out on a new adventure and her sister, Anna, determined to protect the queen of Arendelle.

“Why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom,” a blurb for the trailer on YouTube says. “Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she’ll set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey.”

The new trailer begins, as a teaser version released in February does, by showing Elsa running into ocean waves and getting knocked into the water. This version shows her encountering a magical, sparkly horse underwater. It goes on to show scenes from an epic quest that appear to unfold far from her castle.

“Elsa, the past is not what it seems,” a troll says. “You must find the truth. Go north across the enchanted lands and into the unknown. But be careful.”

In narrating the stakes, the troll says, “We have always feared Elsa’s powers were too much for this world. Now we must hope they are enough.”

Idina Menzel, who plays Elsa, returns for the sequel to Disney’s 2013 animated hit with Kristen Bell (Anna), Jonathan Groff (Kristoff) and Josh Gad (Olaf).

It’s unclear what the menace is this time, though the trailer shows Else seeming to hide from a giant figure. Another striking scene shows Anna vowing to protect her sister.

“I won’t let anything happen to her,” she says.

“Frozen 2” hits U.S. theaters on Nov. 22.