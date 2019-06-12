Blaze Erupts in County Landfill near Beaumont

A fire that broke out Wednesday inside a Riverside County- owned landfill near Beaumont blackened about two acres before crews got it under control.

The non-injury blaze was reported at 11:20 a.m. on the northwest side of the Lamb Canyon Landfill, just off of Lamb Canyon Road and Highway 79, roughly two miles south of Beaumont, according to the county fire department.

Multiple engine crews were sent to the location and encountered flames pushing east. Cal Fire air tankers and a water-dropping helicopter were summoned to make runs on the blaze, enabling firefighters to establish containment lines within a half-hour. By noon, all aircraft returned to Hemet- Ryan Airport about 10 miles to the south.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.