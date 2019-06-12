Coachella City Council To Vote On Cannabis Proposal

The Coachella City Council is scheduled to vote Wednesday evening on a proposal that could turn a vacant downtown building into a cannabis dispensary and coffee shop.

According to city staff, the applicants behind the proposed dispensary, to be called Rootz Cafe, have already secured an agreement to lease a commercial building at a separate location — a yet to be constructed building at Avenue 48 and Grapefruit Boulevard — in response to neighborhood opposition to the downtown site at public hearings on May 8 and May 22.

Should the council approve the original downtown site at 791 Orchard Avenue, it will serve as a contingency plan for the business should it be unable to secure approvals for the new dispensary location, city staff said.

The Orchard Avenue building was constructed sometime before 1949 and is located adjacent to Coachella City Hall and single-family homes.