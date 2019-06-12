Gov. Gavin Newsom Calls for Independent Examination of Horses Before They Race

Gov. Gavin Newsom Wednesday called for the California Horse Racing Board “to ensure that no horse races until they are examined by independent veterinarians and found fit to compete.”

Newsom issued the statement two days after the 3-year-old filly Truffalino collapsed and died of an apparent heart attack on the track Sunday, the Daily Racing Form reported. The fatality was the 29th since the track opened for the season on Dec. 26.

“I continue to be troubled by the horse deaths at Santa Anita Park,” Newsom said. “Enough is enough. I am calling on the California Horse Racing Board to ensure that no horse races until they are examined by independent veterinarians and found fit to compete. As Santa Anita prepares to host the 2019 Breeders’ Cup in November, we must show the horse racing world that California puts safety first.”