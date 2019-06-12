High Heat To Continue In Riverside County

Desert areas of Riverside County will continue to bake under an excessive heat warning through Wednesday evening.

The warning, issued by the National Weather Service, began at 10 a.m. Tuesday and will remain in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday. The Coachella Valley, the San Gorgonio Pass, Imperial County and eastern San Diego County are all covered by the warning.

Daytime temperatures were between 110 and 115 degrees in the Coachella Valley on Tuesday.

Thermal reached 116 degrees on Tuesday, shattering a daily temperature record of 114 from 1979. Palm Springs matched a record from 1940 at 114 degrees.

Temperatures were predicted to be a little cooler Wednesday, with a high of 112 forecast for Indio.

Beaumont is expected to see a high of 94 degrees Wednesday.

A separate heat advisory covering western Riverside County, including Temecula and Hemet, expired at 9 p.m. Tuesday. Riverside and Hemet both reached 106 degrees on Tuesday. The heat was also expected to ease up in those areas Wednesday, with temperatures in the upper 90s expected.

The city of Palm Springs opened a temporary overnight shelter amid the scorching conditions Tuesday night, and will continue to offer it for two more nights.

The shelter at 3601 E. Mesquite Ave will be open to “anyone who needs it” Wednesday evening and Thursday night between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Forecasters warned that prolonged exposure to the hot temperatures could lead to heat stroke, and advised people to drink plenty of water, stay in air conditioning as much as possible and check on relatives and neighbors. Children, seniors and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances, the NWS said.

Temperatures will drop slightly by the end of the week, into the low 100s in the desert and into the 80s in the Inland Empire, the NWS said.