Mysterious surveillance video racks up millions of views

A mysterious surveillance video posted by a woman to Facebook has social media users in a tizzy.

The viral video appears to show someone – or something – walking into the frame in a driveway. Whoever or whatever it is does a bit of a jig with exaggerated motions before the video abruptly ends.

Many on social media are skeptical of the video’s authenticity, while others joked it’s Dobby, a popular, magical elf from the Harry Potter franchise.

⚡️ “Dobby-like creature spotted in driveway”https://t.co/5l6SmxA9ly — Linda Ragland (@LindaKRagland) June 9, 2019

The video has been shared more than 100,000 times with more than 5 million views.

Take a look for yourself, do you think the video is real? If so, what are your thoughts?