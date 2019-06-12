On the Heels of ‘Galaxy’s Edge,’ Disney Set to Add Marvel-Themed Area With Microbrewery

Rather than catching its breath after opening its extremely popular ‘Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge’ expansion last month, the Disneyland Resort is forging ahead on building next year’s planned expansion, a land at California Adventure Park themed for the superheroes of Marvel comics and movies, it was reported Wednesday.

The city of Anaheim has approved several building permits for projects including a 2,071-square-foot merchandise outlet, bathroom construction, a microbrewery, a character meet-and-greet area, along with improvements to behind-the-scenes buildings. The estimated value of these projects total more than $14 million. The expansion is expected to open in 2020.

Disney representatives declined to comment on the permits or what type of attractions will be included in the new land, but the Disney Parks blog hints that one attraction may be an interactive ride that lets visitors help Spider-Man fight the forces of evil.

The Marvel-themed park will be anchored by the Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout ride in place of A Bug’s Land, the former theme park featuring characters and rides from the Pixar movie “A Bug’s Life.”

More details about the land are expected to be released at the Disney celebration known as D23, which is scheduled for Aug. 23 to 25 at the Anaheim Convention Center.

One thing to note about the new land — it most likely won’t have “Marvel” in the title. Licensing agreements that precede Disney’s 2009 acquisition of Marvel Entertainment ban the word “Marvel” from appearing on any theme park land. However, Disney may have a loophole by using the word “Avengers” instead.

The most recent Marvel film, “Avengers: Endgame,” has surpassed $2 billion in box office globally. Its predecessor, “Avengers: Infinity War,” also took in more than $2 billion globally.

Marvel attractions are also planned to open at Hong Kong Disneyland in 2023, at Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris in 2020 at the Epcot park in Florida in 2021.

The goal of frequent theme park expansions is to help promote repeat visits from fans.