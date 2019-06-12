Power Outage Reported In La Quinta and Thermal

Nearly 170 utility customers were without power this morning in Thermal and La Quinta.

The Imperial Irrigation District reported a power outage affecting 167 customers in south La Quinta and eastern Thermal at 7:25 a.m.

The outage was affecting an area from Jefferson Street south to 59th Avenue and Mountain View Road east to Calhoun Street, according to the utility district.

Workers were on site trying to determine the cause of the outage and restore power. There was no estimate on when electricity was expected to be back online.