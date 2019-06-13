DNC names 20 candidates who will appear on stage for first Democratic debate

The Democratic National Committee on Thursday named the 20 presidential candidates who qualified to appear on stage later this month in the first primary debate of the 2020 campaign.

They are:

Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado Former Vice President Joe Biden* Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey* South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg* Former Housing Secretary Julián Castro* New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Former Rep. John Delaney of Maryland Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii* Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York* Sen. Kamala Harris of California* Former Gov. John Hickenlooper of Colorado Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington* Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota* Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas* Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont* Rep. Eric Swalwell of California Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts* Author Marianne Williamson* Entrepreneur Andrew Yang*

The DNC, which is sanctioning the debate, set two ways for candidates to qualify — fundraising and polling. To make the stage, candidates needed to have either at least 1 percent support in three qualifying polls, or provide evidence of at least 65,000 unique donors, with a minimum of 200 different donors in at least 20 states.

The candidates marked with an asterisk qualified through both polling and grassroots fundraising thresholds, the DNC said. The others qualified through polling only.

Those who did not meet the threshold for the first debate include: Montana Gov. Steve Bullock; former Alaska Sen. Mike Gravel; Miramar, Florida Mayor Wayne Messam; and Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts.

The two-night debate, hosted by NBC News, MSNBC and Telemundo, will take place on June 26 and 27 at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Miami. The event will air live across all three networks from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m ET both nights.

Ten candidates at a time will appear on stage, but the lineup for each night has not been determined, nor has where the candidates will stand. Both nights will have the same format, NBC News previously announced. It is the first of 12 primary debates the DNC has planned.

Lester Holt, Savannah Guthrie, Chuck Todd, Rachel Maddow and José Diaz-Balart will moderate the debate, NBC announced Tuesday.

The debate will also stream online free on NBC News’ digital platforms, including NBCNews.com, MSNBC.com, the NBC News Mobile App and OTT apps, in addition to Telemundo’s digital platforms.