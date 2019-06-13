Palm Springs Launches New App For Residents

The city of Palm Springs Thursday announced the launch of a new app for residents to find city-related information and report issues to city hall.

The new app, called “My Palm Springs,” allows users to report homeless and code compliance issues, vacation rental violations, graffiti, water waste and other problems, Palm Springs city spokesperson Amy Blaisdell said.

Residents can also access information about the City Council, board and commission meetings, city departments, parks and recreation programs, services at the city’s public library, special events, links to city social media and news releases, according to Blaisdell.

“The City of Palm Springs is always looking for innovative ways to improve our service to residents and visitors,” City Manager David Ready said. “With that in mind, we are excited to launch the new My Palm Springs app for anyone looking for the latest news and information from City Hall.”

The app can be downloaded from the Apple and Google Play stores.