Telenovela Actress Edith González Dies After Battle With Ovarian Cancer

Mexican actress and dancer Edith González, who was an icon of telenovelas worldwide, died Thursday, according to a statement from her family. She was 54.

“Lorenzo Lazo and the González Fuentes family report the sad death of Mexican actress Edith González de Lazo, whose death was the consequence of a sudden deterioration in health, resulting from a recurrence of cancer that was diagnosed three years ago,” the statement, translated from Spanish, reads.

“She was still active in her theatrical and television work, with the professionalism and passion that always characterized her,” it reads.

The artistic and cultural community of Mexico will pay public tribute at the national headquarters of the National Association of Actors, the Mexican actors’ guild, Friday at 2 p.m.

Güera (Edith) te vamos a extrañar! No hay más dolor más duro que el que está sintiendo tu mami a la cual abrazo con mucho cariño. — Leticia Calderon (@letyca79) June 13, 2019

Several media outlets reported that she was more private after several years of struggling with cancer. She was diagnosed in 2016.

The actress born in Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico, on December 10, 1964, made her television debut in 1970 when she was still a child. She has since been an icon of telenovelas worldwide.

The actress is remembered for, among other roles, her star portrayal in “Corazón Salvaje.” In this role, she played Mónica de Altamira, sharing the marquee with the late Eduardo Palomo.

More recently, she was seen on the Telemundo screen as the protagonist of “Eva la trailera” in 2016. She was also a guest host frequently on Un Nuevo Día.

Her husband was Lorenzo Lazo Margáin, whom she married in 2010. She is survived by her daughter Constanza, born in August 2004.