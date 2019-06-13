Wife of Calif. Rep. Duncan Hunter Pleads Guilty in Campaign Fund Scandal

Margaret Hunter, wife and former campaign manager of U.S. Rep Duncan Hunter, entered a guilty plea Thursday to charges she misused campaign funds.

Hunter pleaded guilty to the first of four elements in a federal grand jury indictment, conspiring to use campaign funds for non-campaign purposes related to a Italy trip.

Between 2010 and 2016, Margaret Hunter said she and her husband “knowingly and willingly” agreed to convert campaign funds to personal use, according to court documents.

Attorneys Tom McNamara and Logan Smith stepped outside court and read a short statement from Margaret Hunter.

“Earlier this morning I entered a guilty plea before the U.S. District Court. In doing so, I have fully accepted responsibility for my conduct. I am deeply remorseful and I apologize. I am saddened for the hurt I have caused my family and others. I understand there will be more consequences stemming from my actions. But as demonstrated this morning, with the entry of the plea, I’ve taken the first step toward facing those consequences.”

She faces up to five years in jail with a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

The Hunters pleaded not guilty in August 2018 to charges that they used more than $250,000 to finance family trips to Italy and Hawaii, golf outings, school tuition, theater tickets and even fast food purchases.

The federal grand jury indictment depicts the couple as binge spenders, who over eight years pocketed a steady stream of contributions intended for campaign purposes, while their household budget was awash in red ink.

The plea agreement describes a couple that was struggling financially, overdrawing their joint bank account more than 1,100 times in a seven-year period. The Hunters were charged close to $38,000 in overdraft or insufficient bank fees, the document states.

Their credit cards often had balances as high as tens of thousands of dollars and the couple owed debts to their children’s school among other creditors, the plea agreement said.

The federal grand jury indictment depicts the couple as binge spenders, who over eight years pocketed a steady stream of contributions intended for campaign purposes, while their household budget was awash in red ink.

The plea agreement describes a couple that was struggling financially, overdrawing their joint bank account more than 1,100 times in a seven-year period. The Hunters were charged close to $38,000 in overdraft or insufficient bank fees, the document states.

Their credit cards often had balances as high as tens of thousands of dollars and the couple owed debts to their children’s school among other creditors, the plea agreement said.