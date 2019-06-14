Caught on Camera: Vandal With a Knife Slashes Tires on About 60 Vehicles

A man was arrested Thursday after slashing tires on about 60 vehicles in a Riverside neighborhood.

In security camera video, the man can be seen walking around a Chevy SUV parked on the street in front of a home and poking a knife into its tires.

Officers responded to the 4400 block of Warren Street Thursday morning after a report of a family disturbance. The caller reported that a family member with a knife threw a large rock through the window of their house.

The 22-year-old man was detained, and police later identified him as the tire slasher. He was booked on suspicion of vandalism.

Police said victims of the vandalism can call 951-354-2007 to report the crime.