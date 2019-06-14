Klay Thompson Will Re-sign With Warriors, ‘no Question’ His Father Says

Klay Thompson has spent eight years with the Warriors. As the team moves from Oakland to San Francisco, it sure sounds like he’ll stay in the Bay Area for another five years.

Thompson’s father Mychal told the San Francisco Chronicle’s Connor Letourneau that there’s “no question” his son will re-sign with the Warriors.

Just spoke with Klay Thompson's father, Mychal, who said there's "no question" Klay will re-sign with the Warriors. Golden State is expected to still offer him a full five-year maximum deal. — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) June 14, 2019

Thompson becomes a free agent on June 30. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said Friday morning that the Warriors intend to offer the shooting guard a max contract that will be worth around $191 million over five years.

But, the sharpshooter is set to be out until February or March after sustaining a torn left ACL in the Warriors’ season-ending 114-110 loss to the Raptors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night.

All season long, the Warriors and Thompson have made it clear they want to keep this marriage going. It appears the Splash Brother will stay in the Bay for many years to come.