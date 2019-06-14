Bank Robbery Reported In Palm Desert

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a bank robbery in Palm Desert that took place Friday morning.

The robbery was reported just after 11:30 a.m. at a Rabobank branch in the 41000 block of Cook Street, according to information from Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Mike Vasquez.

The suspect in the robbery was described as a man wearing an orange jumpsuit and a white straw hat, about 180 to 200 pounds and 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall.

Vasquez said there was no information about if the man was armed. The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Nobody was hurt in the incident, Vasquez said.

It’s the second bank robbery to occur in the Coachella Valley in the past week. In the other heist, a suspect robbed the Wells Fargo branch near The River mall in Rancho Mirage just after the bank opened at 9 a.m., then escaped.