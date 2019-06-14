Third New York police officer dies by suicide in 9 days

A New York police officer killed himself Friday, marking the third officer to die by suicide since last week.

The unidentified officer died outside a New York Police Department precinct in Staten Island, marking the third police suicide over the last nine days, according to NBC New York.

Deputy Chief Steven Silks, 62, was just days away from retirement when he was found dead on June 5 in Queens. Silks served the department for nearly 39 years and was described as one of the “most capable and most dependable” cops in the department by NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill last week.

O’Neill urged officers to speak to someone and seek help through department resources.

“To the cops here today, I need you to know that help is available to you,” O’Neill said. “Help is here, you are never alone. What seems unbearable today will be more manageable tomorrow.”

Brooklyn Detective Joseph Calabrese, 58, was reported missing the day after Silks’ death after his car was found on the Belt Parkway in Sheepshead Bay. Calabrese was later found dead in Plumb Beach, NBC New York reported.

Calabrese was a homicide detective in Brooklyn South and a 37-year veteran of the department. He also served as the chairman for the board of trustees for the Detectives’ Endowment Association, according to NBC New York.

Continuing the conversation on mental health couldn’t be more important. I want every member of the NYPD to know:

🔹you have options

🔹the department is here for you

🔹seeking help will not adversely affect your career Please share the message. It could save a life. #StopSuicide pic.twitter.com/e6RTk1FVbP — Chief Terence Monahan (@NYPDChiefofDept) June 7, 2019

NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan released a video on Twitter where he called conversations about mental health “imperative” as law enforcement officers around the country struggle with suicide.

Monahan acknowledged that some officers may fear that using department resources to discuss their mental health struggles may adversely affect their career. The chief encouraged those officers to speak to family or seek help externally instead.

“You cannot internalize this, this is something that needs to be spoken about,” Monahan said.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.