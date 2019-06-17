Man Charged in Forest Preserve Sex Assault Released on Bond

A Chicago man accused of dragging a woman to a wooded area in a forest preserve and then sexually assaulting her has been released on bond.

Ryan Patterson, 27, is charged with one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of aggravated kidnapping regarding the May 30 incident in northwest suburban Hoffman Estates, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office.

Patterson, of Schaumburg, allegedly attacked a 48-year-old woman on a trail in the Arthur L. Janura Forest Preserve, the sheriff’s office said. He threw her cellphone away, dragged her to a wooded area and sexually assaulted her.

Patterson was arrested June 11 and his bond was set at $150,000 at the Rolling Meadows Courthouse, according to county records.

Patterson posted the requisite 10 percent of his bond and was released from custody the next day. He is next due in court July 8, court records show.

Sheriff’s police said there may be additional victims. Anyone with information should call sheriff’s detectives at 708-865-4896.