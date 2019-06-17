Police Arrest NH Woman Who Pushed Elderly Dog in Lake, Watched It Drown

A woman has been arrested after her dog drowned in Naticook Lake in New Hampshire last week.

On June 8, Merrimack police responded to 116 Naticook Road for a dog that had drowned in Naticook Lake around 7:30 p.m, according to officials.

Witnesses told officials that a woman, later identified as Nancy Bucciarelli, of Merrimack, had pushed her 11-year-old golden retriever off of a dock and into the lake. The dog had struggled to swim and eventually drowned, officials said.

Officials investigating the incident found that the 66-year-old woman had pushed the dog into the lake. Witnesses told them the dog had appeared old and easily winded while walking around prior to the drowning.

“The witnesses observed the dog struggling to swim,” police chief Denise Roy said. “The dog owner made no attempt whatsoever to help the dog. They unfortunately weren’t able to revive the dog and it did die.”

Officials say the dog drowned in water that was 3 1/2 feet deep and 74 degrees.

Bucciarelli surrendered herself to police and was processed on the warrant on Friday.

Bucciarelli was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in the Merrimack Circuit Court on June 27.

It is unclear if she has an attorney.