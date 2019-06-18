Animal Advocates Rally After Puppy Dumper Pleads ‘Not Guilty’

Deborah Sue Culwell, the woman who tossed 7 puppies in a dumpster in Coachella and hoarded 38 others in her home, pleaded not guilty before the judge. Culwell appeared visibly nervous before the judge and could be seen fidgeting with her glasses before she was called up. After pleading “not guilty” and prosecutors asking that her bail be increased from $10,000 to $50,000, she stormed out of the courtroom, refusing to talk to the media.

Roger Edwards, an animal advocate who drove all the way down from Los Angeles, said this situation is still heartbreaking to hear.

“To see someone that I saw in the courtroom who looked so benign but who is capable of such a crime is really a wakeup call for all of us. Like children, animals have literally no voice, but ours.”,” he told NBC Palm Springs.

A voice that Janeen Bahr, the founder of Society’s Outkasts Animal Rescue or S.O.A.R says should never be silenced.

“Forgivable, I think that’s up to the man upstairs. I don’t know that I could forgive her.”

In fact, she feels so strongly because Janeen has been fostering a handful of those 38 dogs found in Culwell’s home for the last couple of weeks.

“I just look at her and think of what she did to them to make them recoil so much from human touch. I just would like to ask her what happened with them in there.”

Thus, when it comes to deciding what punishment Culwell will receive for her actions, animal advocates like Lisa Blodgett say to have it all figured out.

“Why would they put any animal in her hands again? Would you want to be the pets that give her a second chance? I certainly wouldn’t want to be.”

Furthermore, Janeen not only supports what Lisa has to say, but she also suggests what would be the ideal punishment for Deborah Culwell.

“I’d like to see her never be allowed to have animals again. And I would really like to see her put in hundreds of hours at a high kill shelter. I think that would be the best revenge is to have to go down there and clean those dog’s butts.”

Culwell is now facing seven counts of felony animal cruelty and seven counts of misdemeanor abandoning animals. If convicted on all counts, she could face up to seven years in prison.