Someone Stole a Marilyn Monroe Statue From the Four Ladies of Hollywood Gazebo

A statue of Marilyn Monroe is missing from its perch atop a piece of Hollywood artwork on the Walk of Fame.

LAPD detectives, including a forensics expert, and the Los Angeles Fire Department arrived at the scene at the Hollywood and La Brea Gateway to assist LAPD with the investigation into who stole the statue on top of the Four Ladies of Hollywood gazebo. A ladder was hoisted up above to allow the forensic scientist to climb to the top of the crime scene.

“I am calling this the great Marilyn caper of 2019,” said Councilman Mitch O’Farrell. “We have a witness who saw someone climb this structure and saw off the statue at the top and it’s a Marilyn Monroe image.”

The Hollywood Gazebo celebrates women in film from different cultures who brought change to the film industry. The artwork features depictions of Dolores Del Rio, Dorothy Dandridge, Mae West, and Anna May Wong.

“It’s not okay to come and vandalize public art,” O’Farrell said.

LAPD Hollywood division detective Douglas Oldfield said forensics already found some evidence in the case.

“We got a few prints with our experts up there,” said LAPD detective Douglas Oldfield. “We noticed the suspect used the Ws as footing.

“It [Ladies of Hollywood Gazebo] means something to the community and we’re going to investigate this to the best of our ability.”