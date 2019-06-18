Taco Bell Gives Out Free Tacos Today After Warriors Stole a Home-Game Victory

The Golden State Warriors may have lost this year’s NBA Finals, but they did win all of the U.S. and Canada free tacos this Tuesday.

When the Warriors won Game 2 against future-champions Toronto Raptors in Toronto, the victory triggered Taco Bell’s “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco” promotional program, which gives free tacos to all customers to mark the hard-fought road-game win, USA Today reported.

The program began in 2016, when the Warriors “stole” a home-game victory from the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 of the 2016 NBA Finals. That year they gave everyone a free Doritos Locos Tacos, according to the company’s press release.

Yesterday, Taco Bell took to Twitter to announce free Doritos Locos Tacos will be available at restaurant locations today, June 18, 2019, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. If you can’t get there during the time-window, the company is also allowing customers to order free Doritos Locos Tacos online on their app all day.