Black bear cub killed after becoming too friendly with humans

A bear cub was killed by Oregon wildlife experts after it kept wandering into heavily populated areas and soon became friendly with people who were feeding it.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the wildlife team became worried when the cub first started taking treats from guests near Hagg Lake.

The bear was comfortable with people to the point that it allowed some guests to take pictures with it.

Deputies are working to get this bear cub near Hagg Lake to go back into the woods… please stay away from the area near Boat Ramp A. pic.twitter.com/tI8m5yTbyk — WCSO Oregon (@WCSOOregon) June 13, 2019

Eventually the bear was killed because, according to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, it wasn’t possible to relocate it.

Several people were upset over the decision, taking to Twitter to express their issue with killing the bear.

The article said they killed the bear. #what is wrong with these people. #endangered animals HELLO!! — Lory Thies (@LoryThies) June 17, 2019

What a shame to kill a poor Bear just for 'human safety'. It's crazy and shows how so many humans are totally rotten. What a 'specialists' — Carles Rodríguez (@CarlesWRC) June 16, 2019

According to some experts, bears that become too habituated with humans are more likely to have dangerous interactions in the future and “can’t be relocated.”