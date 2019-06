Man Drowns at Palm Springs Apartment Complex

A man drowned Wednesday morning at a Palm Springs apartment complex.

The drowning was reported at 8:25 a.m. in the 500 block of Cottonwood Drive, according to Palm Springs Police Sgt. Mike Casavan.

Police were investigating the drowning as accidental, Casavan said, but he did not provide any other information.

Riverside County coroner’s officials were on their way to the scene.