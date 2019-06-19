New Poll Suggests Construction Halt In Wildfire Prone Areas

A new poll prepared for The Los Angeles Times is suggesting a halt in construction around fire prone areas. This polls comes after the deadliest wildfire year in California’s history. Wildfires have taken over the state just in the course of this past year.

Some of the most noted fires are the Camp fire in northern California, the Woolsey fire in southern California, and the Cranston fire which affected folks in Idyllwild.

The aforementioned fires added to nearly two million acres burned, and now, according to a recent poll, the majority of Californians are saying “no way” to further construction in wildfire areas.

An idea that Idyllwild residents and visitors, like Michael Felcyn who is a native Californian living in Ohio, seem to have mixed feelings about.

“That’s a big percentage. Really, that is kind of shocking,” Felcyn said.

Now, while Michael is shocked by that percentage, he says he is not surprised.

“Because there’s been so much damage because of the fires. There’s been a loss of life. You know, it’s just a dangerous thing to do.”

His son-in-law Luke Ghenco says, if he would have been in the poll, he would have added to that big percentage.

“We’re all affected pretty quickly by wildfires. I mean, if it starts burning northern California it starts affecting air quality in southern California and vice versa.”

However, while some people agree with that poll which states that homes should not be built in wildfire areas, other people say that is not right. Richard Guimon, an Idyllwild resident, says taxpayers should ultimately decide what they can and cannot do with their money.”

“The wildfires are not going to stop. They are going to burn no matter what. You’re not going to save lives by all of a sudden saying you;re not going to build any more homes here.”

So, what will the future of mountain communities like Idyllwild look like if construction in fire prone areas is limited? Marshall Smith, a realtor and 20 year Idyllwild resident, says this poll will not affect this particular mountain community.

“The good thing about growth here is that Idyllwild is surrounded by national forest. Meaning that we are as big as we can grow.”

Which means, now that Highway 74 is open, business is growing exponentially, despite the wildfires.

“We’re seeing a lot of traffic coming in from Palm Springs and San Diego and no, our property values have not been affected,” Smith added.

Growth that could not make Marshall more proud.

“I’m absolutely proud. Grateful, and I think it’s prolonged by life for many years.

As it stands Governor Newsom has yet to block further construction in wildfire prone areas of California. Meantime, CalFire officials continue to assure this is not a good idea.