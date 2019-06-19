Paramedic Attacked by Family of Patient He Was Called to Help

A San Diego paramedic was hospitalized Tuesday after he was attacked by the very people that police say called for help.

The San Diego Police Department said firefighters and paramedics responded to a medical aid call on South 28th street at Franklin Avenue in Logan Heights just after 6 p.m.

Paramedics said a female patient complained she was having trouble breathing and also threatened to harm herself. When they told the patient’s family that she was going to have to be placed on a 72-hour mental health hold, her family became irate.

One of the two paramedics was thrown to the ground. Police say family members and friends began to beat and kick him.

“I would assume that when they released that information to the family that she was going to be placed on a hold rather than just strictly medical treatment, they took offense to that,” SDPD Lt. Erwin Manansala said.

The paramedic didn’t sustain any serious injuries. Investigators say it was mostly bumps, scrapes and a possible rib fracture.

He was able to return to the scene to help identify his alleged attackers.

Two adults and one teenager at the scene were detained. Police say they will likely be charged with battery on a paramedic.