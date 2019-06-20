Dwyane Wade on supporting his son going to pride parade: ‘My job as a father’

Dwyane Wade said he publicly supports his 12-year-old son recently attending the Miami Beach Gay Pride parade because it’s his job as a father.

“I don’t really talk about it much because it’s Zion’s story to tell,” the NBA star told Variety in a recent interview. “I think as a family, we should support each other. That’s our job. And my job as a father is to facilitate their lives and to support them and be behind them in whatever they want to do.”

In April, Wade’s then 11-year-old son Zion posted pictures of himself at Miami Pride, with his siblings and stepmother, actress Gabrielle Union.

Wade, who retired from the NBA in April, was with the Miami Heat in Canada for a game against the Toronto Raptors at the time, but cheered them on from afar.

“We support each other with Pride!” Wade wrote in an Instagram Story over a photo of Zion and Union at the parade.

Wade was met with an outpouring of support for his Instagram Story.

But the family also faced some backlash, which Wade said he was unprepared for.

“I’m very uneasy about accolades that come from supporting my kids or the negativity that comes from it,” Wade said. “I’m doing what every parent has to do. Once you bring kids into this world, you become unselfish.”

“So, go and be your amazing self and we’re going to sit back and just love you.”

Wade also shared advice for parents.

“I think people expect you to parent each kid the same,” he said. “They are all different, and I have to get to know them and where they are. I have to say to most parents, get to know your kids. Don’t put your wants and needs on them.”