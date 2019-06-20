Palm Springs Eyeing Settlement to Move on From Corruption Scandal

The City of Palm Springs was offered a settlement deal from GRIT Development worth an estimated $30 million. That includes over 70 ares of undeveloped land, building a library at cost and reimbursements of millions of dollars in property and tax.

Councilmember J.R. Roberts says this is a win win for everyone, “We think there’s a tremendous opportunity here for Palm Springs not only to get a lot of open space but it gives opportunity for our library and money to build it so we’re looking at this proposal very seriously.”

City officials discussed this publicly during Wednesday’s city council meeting saying transparency was important on this proposed settlement.

Roberts says says it’s also important for people to know this would avoid civil litigation with Wessman Development that could go through 2026 over 1090 violations stemming from the corruption scandal two years ago, “It would be up to the city to prove that there was wrongdoing that occurred and that’s what we would be essentially doing if we invoked any of our rights under 1090, it’s not the direction we wanted to go.

He says and after all is said and done there’s no guarantees.

But he says this settlement would not impact the criminal trial of John Wessman, Richard Meany and former Mayor Steve Pougnet, also key to his stance on being for the deal, “The criminal case would have nothing to do with the negotiations we would have right now with GRIT Development.”

But he says ,with possible litigation hanging over the projects that include the Downtown Project, Virgin Hotel and a residential building GRIT can’t move forward, “He can’t get loans or financing to build the residential buildings that the city wants to see with the 1090 hanging over his head.”

We reached out to Michael Braun, head of GRIT Development, formerly Wessman Development.

He sent us a statement:

GRIT would like to move forward with its successful partnership with the City of Palm Springs cooperating to finish Downtown, provide more housing options and revitalizing The Center. But we must remove future litigation risks if these projects can become a reality. While GRIT disputes the merits of the City’s claims, it has made a business decision in the best interests of both Grit and the City to try and settle them.

Our settlement offer will create clear benefits to the citizens of Palm Springs. The two primary pieces of land GRIT is donating to the City, Boulders and Crecendo, will contribute to residents’ goal of more open and wild space for future generations, and should eliminate citizen concerns about development there. Additionally, Grit is gifting land to the City of Palm Springs to be used for the construction of a new downtown library, which along with the existing art museum and City event space, world class shopping and dinning, collectively creates a true Civic Center for Palm Springs

GRIT looks with pride and satisfaction on its contributions to Palm Springs and looks forward to continuing to work with its citizens. None of this would have been possible if not for the leadership of the present Palm Springs City Counsel who epitomizes the achievement made possible through our Public Private Partnership.

Roberts says this statement shows Braun’s willingness to continue to work with the city in a positive way and negotiate in good faith, something he’s always done and that’s a complete contrast to his father in law John Wessman who he says was always a challenge to work with.

Roberts says if the city agrees to the deal it would allow everyone to move on from a dark period in the city’s history, “As in any sad story it would be great to have a positive ending and this one couldn’t be more positive where we get a great result and rise up out of the ashes of an ugly story.”