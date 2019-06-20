Police Arrest Man Suspected in Two Valley Bank Robberies

On Wednesday, investigators and deputies from the Palm Desert and Thermal Sheriff’s Stations continued the investigation of the bank robberies that occurred at Rabobank, located on the 41900 block of Cook St., on June 14th; and Pacific Premier Bank, located on the 78000 block of Fred Waring Dr., on June 17th.

During this investigation Christopher Franco, 43 of Indio, was identified as a suspect of both robberies. At about 8:30 PM, Christopher Franco, was arrested in the 83500 block of Indio Blvd., Indio, and later booked into the Riverside County Jail.

No additional suspects are sought in connection with these robberies, however the Palm Desert Sheriff’s Station asks anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Investigator Jose Munoz at (760) 836-1600.