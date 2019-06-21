Brush Fire East of Moreno Valley Blackens over 500 Acres

A brush fire possibly sparked by a vehicle broke out Friday just east of Moreno Valley, scorching more than 500 acres in two hours and threatening pipelines in the area.

The non-injury blaze was reported at 1 p.m. in the area of Gilman Springs Road and Jerry Street, less than a mile south of the Moreno Valley (60) Freeway, in an area known as the Badlands, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

More than a dozen engine crews and multiple inmate hand crews were sent to the location and encountered flames moving north toward Laurene Lane, according to reports from the scene.

The fire split into two heads, and additional resources were summoned from cities throughout the region to establish containment lines.

As of 3 p.m., the blaze was zero percent contained, according to officials.

Several Cal Fire air tankers and water-dropping helicopters were called in to make runs on the blaze, which threatened a property near Laurene. According to a battalion chief at the scene, several above-ground transmission lines, including a natural gas pipeline, were in the path of the flames.

Sheriff’s deputies shut down Gilman Springs in the area of the fire for public safety, diverting southbound traffic back into Moreno Valley and northbound traffic back into San Jacinto.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a tractor-trailer going north on Gilman Springs may have sparked the fire when a component on its trailer fell onto the roadway and was dragged behind the truck, throwing sparks.

The Badlands is marked by rugged, hilly terrain and it is sparsely populated.