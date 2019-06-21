‘Jeopardy!’ Champ James Holzhauer Makes Pancreatic Cancer Donation in Alex Trebek’s Name

“Jeopardy!” champion James Holzhauer made a donation to a pancreatic cancer research walk in his hometown in honor of Alex Trebek.

Trebek, the longtime host of the popular trivia television show, announced in March he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer, but said he intended to keep working. In May, he announced he was in “near remission.”

Holzhauer recently donated $1,109.14, to the Naperville Pancreatic Cancer Research Walk in Naperville, Illinois, where he used to live. His donation was accompanied by the message, “For Alex Trebek and all the other survivors.”

The amount — $1,109.14 — is a reference to his daughter Natasha’s birthday: Nov. 9, 2014, organizers said.