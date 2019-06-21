Massive alligator wanders onto Florida Interstate, gets struck by semitruck

A gator weighing over 450 pounds had to be pulled from a highway in Tallahassee after it was struck by a semitruck.

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife’s nuisance alligator contractor for Leon County, Broderick Vaughan, of Vaughan Gators LLC, the company got a call about the 463-pound gator around 12:15 a.m. on June 3.

The over 12-foot gator had been struck by a semitruck on Interstate 10.

Vaughan said it was the largest gator he’s handled this year, and the third gator the company has trapped from a roadway.

Nuisance gators over 4 feet are not allowed to be re-released. Vaughan said even if the gator was allowed to be re-released, it would not have made it due to its injuries.