Palm Springs Roads to Remain Closed

The City of Palm Springs would like to alert the community that North Indian Canyon Drive and Gene Autry Trail through the wash will remain CLOSED due to blowing sand pileup, limited visibility and high winds expected throughout the day and evening.

The City hopes to begin clean up and reopen the roads by the end of the day on Saturday, June 22, once the winds subside. Highway 111 along with Vista Chino at the wash remain open.