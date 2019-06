Truck Crashes on Windswept Highway

A box truck overturned Friday morning amid heavy winds near Palm Springs, temporarily closing part of State Route 111, though no one was injured.

The crash was reported at 7:05 a.m. on the northbound side of the highway, south of Overture Drive, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash was “likely wind-related.”

No other vehicles were involved.

The highway reopened shortly after 8 a.m.