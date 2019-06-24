Man Stabbed Walking In Palm Springs Neighborhood

A man was stabbed following a family dispute this afternoon in Palm Springs, police said.

The Palm Springs Police Department received a report around 2:15 p.m. that a man had walked into a building in the 100 block of South Sunrise Way with a stab wound. Several businesses are located in the area.

The victim told police he walked away from his home near the intersection of South Saturmino Drive and East Tahquitz Canyon Way after being involved in a family disturbance, and was pushed from behind and stabbed by “an unknown person,” according to a Palm Springs police statement.

The man, who was not named, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening stab wound, police said.

Officers asked anyone who may have witnessed the stabbing to call Palm Springs Police Department detectives at 760-778-8411, or the anonymous Crime Stoppers tipline at 760-341-7867.