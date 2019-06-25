Acting CBP Commissioner John Sanders to step down after two months

Acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner John Sanders told employees on Tuesday that he would be stepping down from his post on July 5, according to a spokesman for the agency.

The resignation of Sanders, who became acting commissioner just two months ago, follows reports of children living in squalor at border stations where they often lack child care, bedding or even basic hygiene items.

Sanders was named acting commissioner after upheaval at the Department of Homeland Security led to the firing of Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen in April and then CBP Commissioner Kevin McAleenan took over DHS in an acting role. CBP is part of DHS.