Border Patrol Agent Struck With Large Rock in Calexico

A U.S. Border Patrol agent assigned to the Calexico Border Patrol station was assaulted while patrolling near the border wall, Saturday morning.

The incident occurred at around 11:55 a.m., near the intersection of 1 st. Street and Dool Avenue. The agent responded to the area in his patrol vehicle in order to effect the arrest of a man who illegally entered the United States through a breach in an old dilapidated section of wall.

At that time, a second individual threw a soft-ball sized concrete rock through the breach in the wall, which went through the driver side window and struck the agent’s face. Shortly thereafter, the rock thrower absconded.

The rock thrown at the agent caused a serious laceration above the eye which required medical attention. The agent was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment and further evaluation.

“Our Border Patrol agents work in extremely dangerous situations and under heavy duress,” said Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez. “However, our agents continue to perform at an exceptional high level carrying out their duties with integrity and compassion.”

The man who entered illegally was arrested and transported to the Calexico station for questioning.